11797 GREAT OWL CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pets considered on a Case-by-case basis. No monthly upcharge. Only pet deposit and Pet addendum. If your prospect is looking for gorgeous hardwoods, this is the place! Hardwoods throughout the main floor, up the stairs, in the hall and in all the bedrooms!! Comfortable setting in exclusive North Reston. Driveway and one-car garage. Additional "visitor" parking. Lovely setting backing on to trees. Kitchen is positioned in the front of the house, and large living room spanning the width on the back, giving access to private patio and boasting a fireplace. The lower level is inground. Carpeted. Washer and dryer. Another fireplace. spacious storage under steps. And access to the garage. Bedroom level has two sizable secondary bedrooms and a master bedroom with a huge LOFT. The loft is ideal for an office, sitting room, craft room, or dressing area. Has skylights and closets, and is carpeted. Luxury master bath with a double sink vanity, ample cabinetry, and glassed-in shower with modern tile and fancy shower head.