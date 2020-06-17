All apartments in Reston
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:28 AM

11797 GREAT OWL CIR

11797 Great Owl Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11797 Great Owl Circle, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pets considered on a Case-by-case basis. No monthly upcharge. Only pet deposit and Pet addendum. If your prospect is looking for gorgeous hardwoods, this is the place! Hardwoods throughout the main floor, up the stairs, in the hall and in all the bedrooms!! Comfortable setting in exclusive North Reston. Driveway and one-car garage. Additional "visitor" parking. Lovely setting backing on to trees. Kitchen is positioned in the front of the house, and large living room spanning the width on the back, giving access to private patio and boasting a fireplace. The lower level is inground. Carpeted. Washer and dryer. Another fireplace. spacious storage under steps. And access to the garage. Bedroom level has two sizable secondary bedrooms and a master bedroom with a huge LOFT. The loft is ideal for an office, sitting room, craft room, or dressing area. Has skylights and closets, and is carpeted. Luxury master bath with a double sink vanity, ample cabinetry, and glassed-in shower with modern tile and fancy shower head.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11797 GREAT OWL CIR have any available units?
11797 GREAT OWL CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11797 GREAT OWL CIR have?
Some of 11797 GREAT OWL CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11797 GREAT OWL CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11797 GREAT OWL CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11797 GREAT OWL CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11797 GREAT OWL CIR is pet friendly.
Does 11797 GREAT OWL CIR offer parking?
Yes, 11797 GREAT OWL CIR offers parking.
Does 11797 GREAT OWL CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11797 GREAT OWL CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11797 GREAT OWL CIR have a pool?
No, 11797 GREAT OWL CIR does not have a pool.
Does 11797 GREAT OWL CIR have accessible units?
No, 11797 GREAT OWL CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11797 GREAT OWL CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11797 GREAT OWL CIR has units with dishwashers.
