11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Not your normal rental. This home is in great condition. Major upgrades in the last year include: fresh paint throughout, and refinished wood floors on main and upper levels. Kitchen features new cabinets, granite, new dishwasher, and new modern flooring. New carpeting in walkout rec room. New washer and dryer. New HVAC and water heater. Nice wide deck and fenced yard overlooking park like common area. Great central location - short walk to Reston Town Center, Lake Anne, Whole Foods, as well as other shopping and restaurants. Only 1.5 miles to Wiehle Metro (new Reston Station will be even closer opening later in 2019). NO PETS.