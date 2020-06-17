All apartments in Reston
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:48 AM

11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE

11741 North Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11741 North Shore Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Not your normal rental. This home is in great condition. Major upgrades in the last year include: fresh paint throughout, and refinished wood floors on main and upper levels. Kitchen features new cabinets, granite, new dishwasher, and new modern flooring. New carpeting in walkout rec room. New washer and dryer. New HVAC and water heater. Nice wide deck and fenced yard overlooking park like common area. Great central location - short walk to Reston Town Center, Lake Anne, Whole Foods, as well as other shopping and restaurants. Only 1.5 miles to Wiehle Metro (new Reston Station will be even closer opening later in 2019). NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE have any available units?
11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11741 NORTH SHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
