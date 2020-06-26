11737 LEDURA CT #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful, large, top floor, furnished 2 bed 2 bath condo with open/newer kitchen, granite countertops, large cabinets, wood floors throughout and private balcony with treed views! Kitchen opens to living room and dining area! Large master suite w/walk-in closet! Tons of amenities in lovely Springwood community including pool, tennis court, play ground and walking/jogging paths! Available for October move in! 1 Assigned Parking space and washer/dryer in unit. Apply today using easy on-line application process. Rent includes furniture!