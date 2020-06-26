All apartments in Reston
11737 LEDURA CT #201

11737 Ledura Court · No Longer Available
Location

11737 Ledura Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, large, top floor, furnished 2 bed 2 bath condo with open/newer kitchen, granite countertops, large cabinets, wood floors throughout and private balcony with treed views! Kitchen opens to living room and dining area! Large master suite w/walk-in closet! Tons of amenities in lovely Springwood community including pool, tennis court, play ground and walking/jogging paths! Available for October move in! 1 Assigned Parking space and washer/dryer in unit. Apply today using easy on-line application process. Rent includes furniture!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11737 LEDURA CT #201 have any available units?
11737 LEDURA CT #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11737 LEDURA CT #201 have?
Some of 11737 LEDURA CT #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11737 LEDURA CT #201 currently offering any rent specials?
11737 LEDURA CT #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11737 LEDURA CT #201 pet-friendly?
No, 11737 LEDURA CT #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11737 LEDURA CT #201 offer parking?
Yes, 11737 LEDURA CT #201 offers parking.
Does 11737 LEDURA CT #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11737 LEDURA CT #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11737 LEDURA CT #201 have a pool?
Yes, 11737 LEDURA CT #201 has a pool.
Does 11737 LEDURA CT #201 have accessible units?
No, 11737 LEDURA CT #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 11737 LEDURA CT #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11737 LEDURA CT #201 has units with dishwashers.

