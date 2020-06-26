Amenities

11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A Available 08/01/19 First floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with plenty of natural light! - 6/4/19

First floor condo with plenty of natural light. All new flooring throughout and freshly painted, with stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer. Walk to Reston Town Center, Silver Line metro stop coming soon, and amazing community pool, gym, clubhouse, walking trails, and much more! Fantastic opportunity to own in a highly sought after area of Reston!

Beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, oversized sink and maple cabinets in the kitchen. Full sized washer/dryer, large walk-in closet and lovely hardwood floors. Incredible location in park-like setting with community pathway leading to Reston Town Center, and dont forget the Parc Reston clubhouse pool, fitness center, social room/business center and the Silver Line Metro is nearby! NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.



(RLNE2594816)