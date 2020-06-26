All apartments in Reston
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A

11708 Olde English Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11708 Olde English Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A Available 08/01/19 First floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with plenty of natural light! - 6/4/19
First floor condo with plenty of natural light. All new flooring throughout and freshly painted, with stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer. Walk to Reston Town Center, Silver Line metro stop coming soon, and amazing community pool, gym, clubhouse, walking trails, and much more! Fantastic opportunity to own in a highly sought after area of Reston!
Beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, oversized sink and maple cabinets in the kitchen. Full sized washer/dryer, large walk-in closet and lovely hardwood floors. Incredible location in park-like setting with community pathway leading to Reston Town Center, and dont forget the Parc Reston clubhouse pool, fitness center, social room/business center and the Silver Line Metro is nearby! NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.

(RLNE2594816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A have any available units?
11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A have?
Some of 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A offer parking?
No, 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A has a pool.
Does 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 11708 Olde English Dr, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
