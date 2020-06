Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel

A Commuters dream! Just two miles to Reston-Wiehle Metro Station. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the private patio and green spaces as well as access to trails. Close to lots of shopping, including Whole Foods and the Reston National Golf Course.