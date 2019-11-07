All apartments in Reston
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

11684 MEDITERRANEAN COURT

11684 Mediterranean Court · No Longer Available
Location

11684 Mediterranean Court, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Why rent a small condo or apartment. Get a private, stunning Mediterranean style Villa home with your own oversized 2 car garage, more than 2200 sq ft of Living Space, wide double pane glass sliding doors that expands onto Courtyards, Patios, Decks, and Balconies providing more than 1000 additional sq ft of casual living space! *Gorgeous Gourmet kitchen w/center island, top of line GE Profile & Monogram stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Super convenient Breakfast Bar for casual dining.*All 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Half bath conveniently on 1st floor*Outdoor Balconies in 3 of 4 bedrooms*Energy Efficient home with Smart Programmable thermostat, outdoor and indoor motion activated lights, extra attic insulation, double pane windows throughout, solar screens on select windows, insulated front door.*Built-in entertainment center cabinets in sunken living room with high ceilings, gas fireplace and real hardwood floors*Oversized 2 car garage with built-in shelves. Garage door opener with 2 remotes included*Custom shelving in front entryway coat closet*Modern, low maintenance landscaping design with hardscape side courtyard and private wrapped around garden.*Center of planned community with miles of shaded trails *Short walk to Reston Town Center, Lake Anne Village Center, Farmers Market on weekends.*On a cul-de-sac in a safe, quiet neighborhood*Extra tall privacy wall in backyard*Private gated entry to front patio courtyard*Minutes from the Reston Silver line Metro(s)*High speed Verizon FIOS and Comcast Xfinity available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

