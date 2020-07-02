All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2

11637 Charter Oak Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11637 Charter Oak Court, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.
$1,660 -to $2,140
Fees:
Application fee: $50
Admininistrative fee: $450
Pet fee: $550 non-refundable pet fee per dog. $450 non-refundable pet fee per cat. $35 pet rent, per month, per pet.

Apartment Features
* One- and two-bedroom apartments
* Golf course views
* Frost-free refrigerators
* Separate dining room
* Linen closets
* Mini/vertical blinds
* Plush wall-to-wall carpeting
* Spacious closets
* Air conditioning
* High-speed Internet access
* Cable-ready
* Patio or balcony
* Washer and dryer

Community Features
* Membership to Reston community outdoor pools and tennis courts
* Pet-friendly
* Adjace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 have any available units?
11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 have?
Some of 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 currently offering any rent specials?
11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 is pet friendly.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 offer parking?
Yes, 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 offers parking.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 have a pool?
Yes, 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 has a pool.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 have accessible units?
No, 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: A2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia