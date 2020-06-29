All apartments in Reston
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD

11600 Vantage Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

11600 Vantage Hill Road, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
A definite MUST SEE! Don~t miss the opportunity to live in this beautiful, SPACIOUS, move-in ready home. This End Unit condo is located on the top floor of a brick building and offers an expansive Living Room with a Balcony overlooking a beautiful wooded area. The home has a separate Dining Room, a Kitchen, 3 large bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms. All bedrooms come with lots of storage in the form of large closets. For your convenience, laundry hookups are available in the hallway bathroom but you will also have access to the communal laundry unit available in the building~s basement. One assigned parking space and possible application for an additional parking w/ decal through the HOA. The home has just been freshly painted, cleaned and is ready for you! The condo is located at easy access to Dulles toll road, the Metro and walking/biking trails. It is also within close distance to Lake Anne and Reston Town Center. Furthermore, living in this address gives you the option to apply for the Reston Association membership which will provide you access to all the Reston amenities. Best of all, the Condo fee is paid by the owner and includes all utilities (except cable and internet). Please note that this home has a pet policy ~on a case by case, small pets only~.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD have any available units?
11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD have?
Some of 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
