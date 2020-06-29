11600 VANTAGE HILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

A definite MUST SEE! Don~t miss the opportunity to live in this beautiful, SPACIOUS, move-in ready home. This End Unit condo is located on the top floor of a brick building and offers an expansive Living Room with a Balcony overlooking a beautiful wooded area. The home has a separate Dining Room, a Kitchen, 3 large bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms. All bedrooms come with lots of storage in the form of large closets. For your convenience, laundry hookups are available in the hallway bathroom but you will also have access to the communal laundry unit available in the building~s basement. One assigned parking space and possible application for an additional parking w/ decal through the HOA. The home has just been freshly painted, cleaned and is ready for you! The condo is located at easy access to Dulles toll road, the Metro and walking/biking trails. It is also within close distance to Lake Anne and Reston Town Center. Furthermore, living in this address gives you the option to apply for the Reston Association membership which will provide you access to all the Reston amenities. Best of all, the Condo fee is paid by the owner and includes all utilities (except cable and internet). Please note that this home has a pet policy ~on a case by case, small pets only~.