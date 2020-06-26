11571 LINKS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool tennis court

Lovely and Light filled Golf Course Island townhome with an Award-winning design by the architect, Louis Sauer! Located near Reston Town Center yet tucked away from the traffic, this end unit home boasts additional square footage and fronts to a large common area lawn square with mature trees! Inside, you~ll enjoy the beautifully renovated kitchen with birch cabinets, stainless steel appliances & granite countertops! Bathroom fixtures, vanities & mosaic tile have been updated as well! Spacious bright living & dining areas open to your private fenced in patio yard through beautiful 12 foot Andersen sliding glass doors! Fully fenced in and sunlit yard includes patio, space to garden, and storage shed! Carport parking space included with this home. Enjoy Reston pools, tennis, forest nature paths & village centers. RTC & Metro Stop within a mile!