Reston, VA
11563 SHADBUSH COURT
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:07 AM

11563 SHADBUSH COURT

11563 Shadbush Court · No Longer Available
Location

11563 Shadbush Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
AMAZING, spacious, remodeled split foyer w/HW flooring *Updated kitchen w/Granite Counters and skylights *Brand new carpeting installed throughtout *New paint *2 updated full BAs *Huge Family Room *3BR on main level *1BR on lower w/window *Full size washer & dryer *Extra wide driveway *Private, wooded backyard w/patio * One block to tennis courts, bike trail, & swimming pool *Short walk to Lake Audubon * Just 2.5 miles to Wiehle Metro *3 miles to Reston Town Center *Pets on a case-by-case *Sorry, NO smoking *Easy online application at ahrmanagement.com $45 app fee/adult *Certified Funds Req~d

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

