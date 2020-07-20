11563 SHADBUSH COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

AMAZING, spacious, remodeled split foyer w/HW flooring *Updated kitchen w/Granite Counters and skylights *Brand new carpeting installed throughtout *New paint *2 updated full BAs *Huge Family Room *3BR on main level *1BR on lower w/window *Full size washer & dryer *Extra wide driveway *Private, wooded backyard w/patio * One block to tennis courts, bike trail, & swimming pool *Short walk to Lake Audubon * Just 2.5 miles to Wiehle Metro *3 miles to Reston Town Center *Pets on a case-by-case *Sorry, NO smoking *Easy online application at ahrmanagement.com $45 app fee/adult *Certified Funds Req~d