Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

IGNORE DOM DUE TO CONSTRUCTION AND CAN'T BE SHOWN DURING THAT TIME...LOCATION !WALKING DISTANCE TO METRO, RESTON TOWN CENTER, GOURMET RESTAURANTS. BRIGHT 4BR/2.5BA END UNIT TH FEELS LIKE SF HOME, BACK TO GOLF COURSE, WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER, SS APPLIANCES, UPDATED BATHS, BRS VIEW OF GOLF COURSE VIEW, WITH WALK OUT TO FENCED IN BRICK PATIO, ENJOY ALL AMENITIES POOL TENNIS ETC.