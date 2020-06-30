11430 FAIRWAY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly Renovated END UNIT townhome with AMAZING lighting ready and covered parking that's ready for you to move. Owner open to lease up to 24 months and will consider pets. Stainless Appliances and granite make this kitchen a DREAM to cook in. Hardwoods throughout the home with minimal carpet and that even is NEW. 2 fireplaces! Professionally managed. Online application. Near Lake Anne and the Reston Town Center; and Wiehle Ave Metro very easy to get to.