Newly Renovated END UNIT townhome with AMAZING lighting ready and covered parking that's ready for you to move. Owner open to lease up to 24 months and will consider pets. Stainless Appliances and granite make this kitchen a DREAM to cook in. Hardwoods throughout the home with minimal carpet and that even is NEW. 2 fireplaces! Professionally managed. Online application. Near Lake Anne and the Reston Town Center; and Wiehle Ave Metro very easy to get to.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11430 FAIRWAY DR have any available units?
11430 FAIRWAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11430 FAIRWAY DR have?
Some of 11430 FAIRWAY DR's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11430 FAIRWAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
11430 FAIRWAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11430 FAIRWAY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11430 FAIRWAY DR is pet friendly.
Does 11430 FAIRWAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 11430 FAIRWAY DR offers parking.
Does 11430 FAIRWAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11430 FAIRWAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11430 FAIRWAY DR have a pool?
No, 11430 FAIRWAY DR does not have a pool.
Does 11430 FAIRWAY DR have accessible units?
No, 11430 FAIRWAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11430 FAIRWAY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11430 FAIRWAY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
