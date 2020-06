Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated media room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Ready to move in. Beautiful Open floor plan with all values of living in Reston. New Windows, New Roof, New Siding, New finished wood floor, New carpet, New paint, Upgraded light fixtures, Office on main level, Den/Media room in walk out basement, back to common areas and fenced back yard. Home warranty provided by Owner through out the lease.