11272 SILENTWOOD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute and cozy townhome located in the heart of Reston! Unique layout gives entire upper level to master bedroom with lower level to 2nd bedroom with 2nd full bath! New deck overlooks treed privacy with lower-level screened-in porch. Fully-fenced in rear yard. Available for immediate occupancy!