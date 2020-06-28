11272 SILENTWOOD LANE

Cute and cozy townhome located in the heart of Reston! Unique layout gives entire upper level to master bedroom with lower level to 2nd bedroom with 2nd full bath! New deck overlooks treed privacy with lower-level screened-in porch. Fully-fenced in rear yard. Available for immediate occupancy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
