11220 Lagoon Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Absolutely amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom 3 level townhome with breathtaking lake view in Reston. Upon entering this home you are met with the sun-soaked living room leading to the formal dining room, all with hardwood floors. Through the dining room you will find the modern kitchen featuring updated stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, kitchen island and breakfast bar. Further, the kitchen holds a spacious eat-in area with wood-burning fireplace leading to the enormous deck. Entering the walkout-level basement you will find the family room and access to the landscaped backyard, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the captivating view. The basement also includes a bedroom, full bathroom and large laundry room. The bedrooms upstairs are spacious, with hardwood flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing in ample natural light. The Master Bedroom suite, with walk-in closet and a modern en-suite, offers a lakeview balcony. Aside from its fantastic location, minutes from Wiehle-Reston metro station and steps from the lakeside trail to shops and restaurants, this home also has convenient access to the Dulles toll road and K-12 schools. Dock access for fishing, paddleboarding and boating right off the backyard will have you feeling like you~re always on vacation.