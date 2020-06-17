All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11220 Lagoon Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11220 Lagoon Ln
Last updated July 12 2019 at 8:44 AM

11220 Lagoon Ln

11220 Lagoon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11220 Lagoon Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Absolutely amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom 3 level townhome with breathtaking lake view in Reston. Upon entering this home you are met with the sun-soaked living room leading to the formal dining room, all with hardwood floors. Through the dining room you will find the modern kitchen featuring updated stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, kitchen island and breakfast bar. Further, the kitchen holds a spacious eat-in area with wood-burning fireplace leading to the enormous deck. Entering the walkout-level basement you will find the family room and access to the landscaped backyard, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the captivating view. The basement also includes a bedroom, full bathroom and large laundry room. The bedrooms upstairs are spacious, with hardwood flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing in ample natural light. The Master Bedroom suite, with walk-in closet and a modern en-suite, offers a lakeview balcony. Aside from its fantastic location, minutes from Wiehle-Reston metro station and steps from the lakeside trail to shops and restaurants, this home also has convenient access to the Dulles toll road and K-12 schools. Dock access for fishing, paddleboarding and boating right off the backyard will have you feeling like you~re always on vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11220 Lagoon Ln have any available units?
11220 Lagoon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11220 Lagoon Ln have?
Some of 11220 Lagoon Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11220 Lagoon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11220 Lagoon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11220 Lagoon Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11220 Lagoon Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11220 Lagoon Ln offer parking?
No, 11220 Lagoon Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11220 Lagoon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11220 Lagoon Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11220 Lagoon Ln have a pool?
No, 11220 Lagoon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11220 Lagoon Ln have accessible units?
No, 11220 Lagoon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11220 Lagoon Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11220 Lagoon Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia