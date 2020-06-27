11200 RESTON STATION BOULEVARD

Amenities
Stunning new boutique condo in Reston's hottest new community just footsteps(1/3 mile) from Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station! Large corner unit, approx 1,500 sq ft. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, large kitchen with an open floor plan. Corner unit, walls of floor to ceiling windows, that welcomes a southwest exposure. Cooktop Hood vents to the outside! Kitchen Aid SS Appliances, Quartz Countertops and white maple cabinets. Huge Walk-In Closet. Live an upscale lifestyle close to vibrant nightlife, outdoor recreation. The building entrance and condo are suitable for disability/wheelchair accessible.