11200 RESTON STATION BOULEVARD
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:38 AM

11200 RESTON STATION BOULEVARD

11200 Reston Station Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11200 Reston Station Boulevard, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
elevator
ice maker
microwave
Stunning new boutique condo in Reston's hottest new community just footsteps(1/3 mile) from Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station! Large corner unit, approx 1,500 sq ft. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, large kitchen with an open floor plan. Corner unit, walls of floor to ceiling windows, that welcomes a southwest exposure. Cooktop Hood vents to the outside! Kitchen Aid SS Appliances, Quartz Countertops and white maple cabinets. Huge Walk-In Closet. Live an upscale lifestyle close to vibrant nightlife, outdoor recreation. The building entrance and condo are suitable for disability/wheelchair accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

