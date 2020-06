Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Must see! Beautiful, contemporary style home located at the end of the cul-de-sac. Traditional style floor plan, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, newly renovated eat in kitchen, beautiful patio off of family room. Amazing location! Conveniently located close to Route 7, the toll road, Fairfax County Pkwy, Reston Town Center and just a few short miles to the Silver Line Metro.