10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Maintained 3-level Reston Town Home**3-Bedrooms**2-full and 2-half Updated Baths With Ceramic Tile Flooring**Updated Kitchen With Granite Counters and Ceramic Tile Flooring**Walk-Out Lower Level**Ground-Level Deck**Backs To Trees**Plenty Of Storage Space And So Much More! Note The Neighborhood Tot Lot and Walking Distance To The South Lakes Shopping Center and Sunrise Valley Elementary School. Landlord will consider a 1, 2 or 3-year lease (prefers longer term). Pets (small dog only on a case-by-case with an $800 pet deposit)**Application Fee $35/Per Adult (certified Funds) To RE/MAX Allegiance