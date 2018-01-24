All apartments in Reston
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT

10943 Harper's Square Court · No Longer Available
Location

10943 Harper's Square Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Maintained 3-level Reston Town Home**3-Bedrooms**2-full and 2-half Updated Baths With Ceramic Tile Flooring**Updated Kitchen With Granite Counters and Ceramic Tile Flooring**Walk-Out Lower Level**Ground-Level Deck**Backs To Trees**Plenty Of Storage Space And So Much More! Note The Neighborhood Tot Lot and Walking Distance To The South Lakes Shopping Center and Sunrise Valley Elementary School. Landlord will consider a 1, 2 or 3-year lease (prefers longer term). Pets (small dog only on a case-by-case with an $800 pet deposit)**Application Fee $35/Per Adult (certified Funds) To RE/MAX Allegiance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT have any available units?
10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT have?
Some of 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT offer parking?
No, 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT have a pool?
No, 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10943 HARPERS SQUARE COURT has units with dishwashers.
