Prince William County, VA
6835 HAMPTON BAY LN
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

6835 HAMPTON BAY LN

6835 Hampton Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6835 Hampton Bay Lane, Prince William County, VA 20155
Piedmont South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome Home! This home is peaceful and secluded in its location in the neighborhood, but convenient to everything. This 3BR, 2.5BA townhouse-style condo packs a large amount of comfortable living space in its almost 1800 square feet. The main level offers an open floor plan, an abundance of natural light, and easy access to your private garage. The second level features an oversized master suite with walk in closet. Also, a sizable master bath with soaking tub, shower, and dual vanities. The laundry room is found on the third bedroom level. Large secondary bedrooms are also located on the third level with another full bath and space for an office, sitting area, or gaming/play area. The wonderful layout, combined with a friendly, convenient neighborhood, make this a wonderful place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN have any available units?
6835 HAMPTON BAY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN have?
Some of 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN currently offering any rent specials?
6835 HAMPTON BAY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN pet-friendly?
No, 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN offer parking?
Yes, 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN offers parking.
Does 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN have a pool?
No, 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN does not have a pool.
Does 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN have accessible units?
No, 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6835 HAMPTON BAY LN does not have units with air conditioning.
