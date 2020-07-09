6835 HAMPTON BAY LN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome Home! This home is peaceful and secluded in its location in the neighborhood, but convenient to everything. This 3BR, 2.5BA townhouse-style condo packs a large amount of comfortable living space in its almost 1800 square feet. The main level offers an open floor plan, an abundance of natural light, and easy access to your private garage. The second level features an oversized master suite with walk in closet. Also, a sizable master bath with soaking tub, shower, and dual vanities. The laundry room is found on the third bedroom level. Large secondary bedrooms are also located on the third level with another full bath and space for an office, sitting area, or gaming/play area. The wonderful layout, combined with a friendly, convenient neighborhood, make this a wonderful place to call home.