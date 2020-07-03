All apartments in Prince William County
6028 POPES CREEK PLACE
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:35 PM

6028 POPES CREEK PLACE

6028 Popes Creek Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6028 Popes Creek Place, Prince William County, VA 20169
Westmarket

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lease Remove shoe and close all door and light. Gorgeous 3 level Brick Front End Unit at Premium lot with all level Bump-out/ Extension Townhouse. Light bright and spacious 3 level 3 bedroom 3 full bath & 1 half bath townhome with 2 car garage w/ remote entry, Beautiful CHERRY HARDWOOD floors on Foyer and main entrance stairs. Spacious kitchen w/GRANITE counter top, new STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, Backsplash, Island with plenty of storage, eat in kitchen with CHERRY HARDWOOD. Family room with a lot of sunlight and CHERRY HARDWOOD, Sliding door to Unique private Deck for entertaining .Spacious living and dining area with Crown molding with CHERRY HARDWOOD Huge master bedroom with His and Her huge walk-in closet,Master bath with soaking tub,sep shower, double vanity and Tile flooring. New Carpet in all bedroom. Upper level Laundry room with shelves . Cherry Hardwood on Stairs to basement,Finished basement with Full bath, Game room with fireplace, plenty of light in den/bonus room, Laminate flooring, Walk out basement. ! Great location Close to Shopping Mall, Hospital,Schools and RT 29, RT 15 & I 66

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE have any available units?
6028 POPES CREEK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE have?
Some of 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6028 POPES CREEK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE offers parking.
Does 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE have a pool?
No, 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6028 POPES CREEK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
