6028 POPES CREEK PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

lease Remove shoe and close all door and light. Gorgeous 3 level Brick Front End Unit at Premium lot with all level Bump-out/ Extension Townhouse. Light bright and spacious 3 level 3 bedroom 3 full bath & 1 half bath townhome with 2 car garage w/ remote entry, Beautiful CHERRY HARDWOOD floors on Foyer and main entrance stairs. Spacious kitchen w/GRANITE counter top, new STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, Backsplash, Island with plenty of storage, eat in kitchen with CHERRY HARDWOOD. Family room with a lot of sunlight and CHERRY HARDWOOD, Sliding door to Unique private Deck for entertaining .Spacious living and dining area with Crown molding with CHERRY HARDWOOD Huge master bedroom with His and Her huge walk-in closet,Master bath with soaking tub,sep shower, double vanity and Tile flooring. New Carpet in all bedroom. Upper level Laundry room with shelves . Cherry Hardwood on Stairs to basement,Finished basement with Full bath, Game room with fireplace, plenty of light in den/bonus room, Laminate flooring, Walk out basement. ! Great location Close to Shopping Mall, Hospital,Schools and RT 29, RT 15 & I 66