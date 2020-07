Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

New garage door... HVAC will be installed on July 12th. New floors have been installed throughout and home has been freshly painted. Location, Location, Location... This 3 level townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the upper level and a room in the entry level that can be used as a bonus room or rec room and 1 full bathroom on the entry level is conveniently located mins from I-95, shopping, and Quantico Base. Fenced in private backyard... Make this you Home Sweet Home!