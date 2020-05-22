All apartments in Prince William County
15077 SAWGRASS PLACE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

15077 SAWGRASS PLACE

15077 Sawgrass Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15077 Sawgrass Place, Prince William County, VA 20169
Dominion Valley Country Club

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing estate home in Dominion Valley! Boasts over 10,000 sq ft and is one of the largest homes for the area! Gated golf community! Ammenities transfer to new tenant! Available immediately! Home is also being offered for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE have any available units?
15077 SAWGRASS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE have?
Some of 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15077 SAWGRASS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE offers parking.
Does 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE have a pool?
No, 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15077 SAWGRASS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
