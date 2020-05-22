15077 Sawgrass Place, Prince William County, VA 20169 Dominion Valley Country Club
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing estate home in Dominion Valley! Boasts over 10,000 sq ft and is one of the largest homes for the area! Gated golf community! Ammenities transfer to new tenant! Available immediately! Home is also being offered for sale.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
