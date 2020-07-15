14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub media room

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home loaded with upgrades! Light filled with loads of windows, 2 story family room, tray, vaulted and coffered ceilings, moldings, hardwoods, 2 level bumpouts and more!. Formal living and dining rooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite, island, 2 breakfast bars, recessed lighting and large pantry opens to sun filled breakfast room leading to huge custom deck. Great room w/2 story ceiling has gas FP in floor to ceiling stone hearth. Spacious master bedroom with vault ceiling, hardwood flooring and WI closet. Master bath with large soaking/jet tub, separate shower, his & her vanities and water closet. Daylight walkout lower level has family room, media room, 4th bedroom plus full bath!