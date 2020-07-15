All apartments in Prince William County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:15 PM

14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE

14570 Collingham Place · (703) 674-1777
Location

14570 Collingham Place, Prince William County, VA 20155
Piedmont South

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3797 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home loaded with upgrades! Light filled with loads of windows, 2 story family room, tray, vaulted and coffered ceilings, moldings, hardwoods, 2 level bumpouts and more!. Formal living and dining rooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite, island, 2 breakfast bars, recessed lighting and large pantry opens to sun filled breakfast room leading to huge custom deck. Great room w/2 story ceiling has gas FP in floor to ceiling stone hearth. Spacious master bedroom with vault ceiling, hardwood flooring and WI closet. Master bath with large soaking/jet tub, separate shower, his & her vanities and water closet. Daylight walkout lower level has family room, media room, 4th bedroom plus full bath!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE have any available units?
14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE have?
Some of 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE offer parking?
No, 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE have a pool?
No, 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE have accessible units?
No, 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
