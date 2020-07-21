All apartments in Prince William County
13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:17 PM

13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL

13972 Gary Fisher Trail · No Longer Available
Location

13972 Gary Fisher Trail, Prince William County, VA 20155

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 level townhome with attached 2 car garage. Spacious open main level floor plan with eat-in kichen, and sliding doors to deck. Bright, modern kitchen with hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, island, and pantry. All new neutral carpet and paint. Master BR features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and attached full bath. Laundry is on bedroom level. Wonderful community with pool, playground and more! Pets considered on case-by-case basis. $45 application fee to RE/MAX Gateway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL have any available units?
13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL have?
Some of 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL offers parking.
Does 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL has a pool.
Does 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
