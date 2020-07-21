13972 GARY FISHER TRAIL

Amenities
Fabulous 3 level townhome with attached 2 car garage. Spacious open main level floor plan with eat-in kichen, and sliding doors to deck. Bright, modern kitchen with hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, island, and pantry. All new neutral carpet and paint. Master BR features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and attached full bath. Laundry is on bedroom level. Wonderful community with pool, playground and more! Pets considered on case-by-case basis. $45 application fee to RE/MAX Gateway.