Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated media room range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

This newly renovated first floor 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is Very nicely done. This is in the heart of Old Towne near the restaurants, Commodore Theater, and all the shops Old Towne has to offer. So convenient to the Navel hospital and ship yard. Includes Washer and dryer.

Water bill is split with upstairs unit.