8 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA with move-in specials
Portsmouth, Virginia is home to the largest naval shipyard in the world. Don't let the name confuse you, though. It's named after the neighboring city of Norfolk.
Portsmouth is a city that forms a piece of what seems like a seamless community surrounding the Chesapeake Bay. The Seven Cities of Hampton Roads include Norfolk, Hampton, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News. The first official successful settlement in the Americas, Jamestown, lies only a few miles up river. Colonial era homes still line the streets mixed with modern advancements and the skyscrapers of downtown Norfolk. The military has a strong presence in the city and makes for the majority of the local infrastructure. Unemployment is remarkably low and cost of living is more reasonable in this area than adjacent cities. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Portsmouth apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Portsmouth apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.