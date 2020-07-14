Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingston Landing.
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
1701-4 Kingston Ave Available 07/11/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath! - Rent is $650 and includes water/sewage/trash/pest control. There is also free laundry on site. There is off street parking for one car. We have 24-hr maintenance. There is a communal deck area that you can set a grill up on with tables and chairs. We are located around the corner and across the street from a public beach access! Its a five-minute walk to your toes in the sand.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5072014)
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 35 lbs weight limit
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Kingston Landing have any available units?
Kingston Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Kingston Landing have?
Some of Kingston Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingston Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Kingston Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kingston Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Kingston Landing is pet friendly.
Does Kingston Landing offer parking?
Yes, Kingston Landing offers parking.
Does Kingston Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kingston Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kingston Landing have a pool?
No, Kingston Landing does not have a pool.
Does Kingston Landing have accessible units?
No, Kingston Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Kingston Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, Kingston Landing does not have units with dishwashers.