All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like Kingston Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
Kingston Landing
Last updated June 23 2020 at 9:12 AM

Kingston Landing

1701 Kingston Avenue · (757) 267-6954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Bayview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1701 Kingston Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23503
Bayview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingston Landing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
1701-4 Kingston Ave Available 07/11/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath! - Rent is $650 and includes water/sewage/trash/pest control.
There is also free laundry on site.
There is off street parking for one car.
We have 24-hr maintenance.
There is a communal deck area that you can set a grill up on with tables and chairs.
We are located around the corner and across the street from a public beach access! Its a five-minute walk to your toes in the sand.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5072014)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 35 lbs weight limit
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kingston Landing have any available units?
Kingston Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Kingston Landing have?
Some of Kingston Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingston Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Kingston Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kingston Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Kingston Landing is pet friendly.
Does Kingston Landing offer parking?
Yes, Kingston Landing offers parking.
Does Kingston Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kingston Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kingston Landing have a pool?
No, Kingston Landing does not have a pool.
Does Kingston Landing have accessible units?
No, Kingston Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Kingston Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, Kingston Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Kingston Landing?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bondale Apartments
7603 Bondale Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way
Norfolk, VA 23513
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23505
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Aura Downtown
450 Boush St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity