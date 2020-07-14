Kingston Landing

Amenities

1701-4 Kingston Ave Available 07/11/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath! - Rent is $650 and includes water/sewage/trash/pest control.

There is also free laundry on site.

There is off street parking for one car.

We have 24-hr maintenance.

There is a communal deck area that you can set a grill up on with tables and chairs.

We are located around the corner and across the street from a public beach access! Its a five-minute walk to your toes in the sand.



No Dogs Allowed



