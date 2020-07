Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center concierge conference room guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving pool table trash valet yoga

SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability)



Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.



Come and enjoy East Beach Marina Apartments with private beach balconies, upscale interiors, and generous resident amenities. As if it could get any better - you could grill the catch of the day in your gourmet kitchen, and then kick off your sandals and watch the stars come out from your private balcony.