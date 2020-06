Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Come see this one first! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Norfolk close to shopping, public transportation and military bases! Spacious updated kitchen, a fenced in backyard and tons of natural light round out this super clean/move in ready home. Section 8 approved and you can apply @www.phillipsteam.com.