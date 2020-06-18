All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

821 Brandon Ave #4

821 Brandon Ave · (757) 297-8728
Location

821 Brandon Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517
Ghent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2028 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
HUGE, over 2000 square foot and FABULOUS 3 BR + 2 Bath Condo 1/2 block from Colley Ave. in the heart of Ghent! Recently renovated to combine old charm and modern amenities in a safe building. High ceilings and original hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen w/Corian counter tops, newer cabinets, appliances and gas range. Large separate living and dining rooms.Building has it's own green space with deck, grills, furniture and swing set. Newer central heat and A/C. Washer + dryer and water + sewer included. Close to restaurants, entertainment, shopping, NATO and Naval Base.

Virtual Tour available at:
https://mls.ricohtours.com/c788efaa-2fe4-4b28-a2b4-3fdb2b1b2fbb

Apply online at www.CoastalGroupRentals.com (not zillow)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Brandon Ave #4 have any available units?
821 Brandon Ave #4 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Brandon Ave #4 have?
Some of 821 Brandon Ave #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Brandon Ave #4 currently offering any rent specials?
821 Brandon Ave #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Brandon Ave #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Brandon Ave #4 is pet friendly.
Does 821 Brandon Ave #4 offer parking?
No, 821 Brandon Ave #4 does not offer parking.
Does 821 Brandon Ave #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Brandon Ave #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Brandon Ave #4 have a pool?
No, 821 Brandon Ave #4 does not have a pool.
Does 821 Brandon Ave #4 have accessible units?
No, 821 Brandon Ave #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Brandon Ave #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Brandon Ave #4 has units with dishwashers.
