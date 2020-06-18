821 Brandon Ave #4

Amenities

HUGE, over 2000 square foot and FABULOUS 3 BR + 2 Bath Condo 1/2 block from Colley Ave. in the heart of Ghent! Recently renovated to combine old charm and modern amenities in a safe building. High ceilings and original hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen w/Corian counter tops, newer cabinets, appliances and gas range. Large separate living and dining rooms.Building has it's own green space with deck, grills, furniture and swing set. Newer central heat and A/C. Washer + dryer and water + sewer included. Close to restaurants, entertainment, shopping, NATO and Naval Base.



Virtual Tour available at:

https://mls.ricohtours.com/c788efaa-2fe4-4b28-a2b4-3fdb2b1b2fbb



Apply online at www.CoastalGroupRentals.com (not zillow)