All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 6561 Stoney Point South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
6561 Stoney Point South
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

6561 Stoney Point South

6561 Stoney Point South · (757) 277-2147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6561 Stoney Point South, Norfolk, VA 23502
Newtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
- AVAILABLE TENTATIVE AUGUST 15TH. Digital Leasing from a Distance to Minimize COVID-19 exposure. Bathroom and Kitchen Upgraded. 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath in Norfolk area, Attached Town House. Close to Naval Station Norfolk, Old Dominion University, and TCC College. *Higher Security Deposit required for Pets. *Pet Rent: $50 a month. Pet Fees can be negotiated into the monthly rent over time so payments are spread out. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software with 15 years housing experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6561 Stoney Point South have any available units?
6561 Stoney Point South has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 6561 Stoney Point South have?
Some of 6561 Stoney Point South's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6561 Stoney Point South currently offering any rent specials?
6561 Stoney Point South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6561 Stoney Point South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6561 Stoney Point South is pet friendly.
Does 6561 Stoney Point South offer parking?
Yes, 6561 Stoney Point South does offer parking.
Does 6561 Stoney Point South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6561 Stoney Point South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6561 Stoney Point South have a pool?
No, 6561 Stoney Point South does not have a pool.
Does 6561 Stoney Point South have accessible units?
No, 6561 Stoney Point South does not have accessible units.
Does 6561 Stoney Point South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6561 Stoney Point South has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6561 Stoney Point South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave
Norfolk, VA 23510
Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd.
Norfolk, VA 23505
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd
Norfolk, VA 23508
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23510
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity