6561 Stoney Point South

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

- AVAILABLE TENTATIVE AUGUST 15TH. Digital Leasing from a Distance to Minimize COVID-19 exposure. Bathroom and Kitchen Upgraded. 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath in Norfolk area, Attached Town House. Close to Naval Station Norfolk, Old Dominion University, and TCC College. *Higher Security Deposit required for Pets. *Pet Rent: $50 a month. Pet Fees can be negotiated into the monthly rent over time so payments are spread out. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software with 15 years housing experience.