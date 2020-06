Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Rented to ODU students. $450-$500 per bedroom, utilities included! 5 bedroom house with 2 full bathrooms, full kitchen, laundry area, and conveniently located to ODU campus. Lease includes monthly maintenance visits, free HVAC filter checks and filters, free replacement light bulbs, and general maintenance. Lease starts August 1, 2020. Please contact Agent directly for showings. Please check or ask about our other listings in the area.