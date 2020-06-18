Amenities

5745 Leslie Avenue Available 04/18/20 AZALEA ACRES - Charming ranch with large fenced yard. Enjoy evenings pm the back deck. Inside you'll find beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, hall and all 3 bedrooms. Kitchen, eating area and utility room have new ceramic tile. Covered parking; central air; storage shed; etc. Convenient to airport, new Norfolk Outlet Mall and IKEA, Botanical Gardens, I-64, etc. One pet under 30 lbs considered with additional deposit (fully refundable). Please drive by first then call for showing. Apply on-line at howardhannarentals.com



