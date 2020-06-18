All apartments in Norfolk
5745 Leslie Avenue
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:39 AM

5745 Leslie Avenue

5745 Leslie Avenue · (757) 499-5688
Location

5745 Leslie Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23518
Azalea Acres-Azalea Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5745 Leslie Avenue · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1115 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
5745 Leslie Avenue Available 04/18/20 AZALEA ACRES - Charming ranch with large fenced yard. Enjoy evenings pm the back deck. Inside you'll find beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, hall and all 3 bedrooms. Kitchen, eating area and utility room have new ceramic tile. Covered parking; central air; storage shed; etc. Convenient to airport, new Norfolk Outlet Mall and IKEA, Botanical Gardens, I-64, etc. One pet under 30 lbs considered with additional deposit (fully refundable). Please drive by first then call for showing. Apply on-line at howardhannarentals.com

(RLNE4031999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5745 Leslie Avenue have any available units?
5745 Leslie Avenue has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 5745 Leslie Avenue have?
Some of 5745 Leslie Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5745 Leslie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5745 Leslie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5745 Leslie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5745 Leslie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5745 Leslie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5745 Leslie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5745 Leslie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5745 Leslie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5745 Leslie Avenue have a pool?
No, 5745 Leslie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5745 Leslie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5745 Leslie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5745 Leslie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5745 Leslie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
