Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

LOOK NO FURTHER, THIS AMAZING PROPERTY HAS IT ALL AND IS LOCATED IN DESIRABLE EAST BEACH! 3 BEDROOMS 3 1/2 BATH IN THE MAIN HOUSE. CARRIAGE HOUSE HAS 1 BEDROOM APARTEMENT WITH KITCHEN AND FULL BATH. LARGE KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE AND SS APPL. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. LARGE OFFICE. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. NEIGHBORHOOD HAS POOL AND CLUBHOUSE ALL INCLUDED IN RENT. 1 BLOCK TO BEACH, SHOPS & MARINA. DONT MISS OUT! PETS WELCOME. TENANT MUST ALLOW FOR AUTO DEDUCT FROM CHECKING FOR RENT.