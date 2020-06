Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Style:

Single family house

5 bed, 2 bath



Full Unit Lease Dates:

7/03/2020- 6/27/2021 |AVAILABLE



Features:

Recently Remodeled!

Huge house with two screened in porches off of the upstairs bedrooms

Large living room

Tons of kitchen storage

Includes a bonus room

Walk to all the restaurants in the University Village and close enough to walk to Colley Avenue and enjoy night life!

Vinyl wood plank flooring



Utilities Not Included:

Power avg $45-$60/person, varies with season

Water avg $35-$45/person, varies with use



(RLNE5553693)