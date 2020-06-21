4420 Dunning Road

Amenities

Charming 1st floor duplex minutes from JEB/Little Creek Base & beaches! Completely renovated & ready 08-05-2020! Newer windows, carpet, appliances, & fixtures! Open floor-plan and great neutral colors throughout! Centrally located near Little Creek Base and marinas! Check out the nearby Farmer's Market, Beach Belly's Yoga & Wellness, and Captain Groovy's Grill & Raw bar! 2 dedicated parking spaces plus street parking (where permitted). Don’t miss this one! Pet friendly on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicants! A pet deposit and monthly pet rent of $15 will be required per pet. Tenants must pay an additional $20 per month for landscaping. Applicants must be able to move in within two weeks of the availability date and have credit scores over 600.