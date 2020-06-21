All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:12 PM

4420 Dunning Road

4420 Dunning Road · (757) 481-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4420 Dunning Road, Norfolk, VA 23518
East Ocean View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
yoga
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
yoga
Charming 1st floor duplex minutes from JEB/Little Creek Base & beaches! Completely renovated & ready 08-05-2020! Newer windows, carpet, appliances, & fixtures! Open floor-plan and great neutral colors throughout! Centrally located near Little Creek Base and marinas! Check out the nearby Farmer's Market, Beach Belly's Yoga & Wellness, and Captain Groovy's Grill & Raw bar! 2 dedicated parking spaces plus street parking (where permitted). Don’t miss this one! Pet friendly on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicants! A pet deposit and monthly pet rent of $15 will be required per pet. Tenants must pay an additional $20 per month for landscaping. Applicants must be able to move in within two weeks of the availability date and have credit scores over 600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 15
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Dunning Road have any available units?
4420 Dunning Road has a unit available for $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 Dunning Road have?
Some of 4420 Dunning Road's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Dunning Road currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Dunning Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Dunning Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4420 Dunning Road is pet friendly.
Does 4420 Dunning Road offer parking?
Yes, 4420 Dunning Road does offer parking.
Does 4420 Dunning Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 Dunning Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Dunning Road have a pool?
No, 4420 Dunning Road does not have a pool.
Does 4420 Dunning Road have accessible units?
No, 4420 Dunning Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Dunning Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 Dunning Road does not have units with dishwashers.
