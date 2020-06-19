433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful studio in Downtown Norfolk - Beautiful studio unit located in downtown Norfolk. Home is located minutes from the Norfolk Scope, Mall, Waterside District. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom walk-in closet has built in shelves and shoe rack for plenty of storage space. You do not want to miss out on this one.



For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-480-2100.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5620257)