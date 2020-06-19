All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B

433 Saint Pauls Blvd · (757) 480-2100 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

433 Saint Pauls Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23510
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful studio in Downtown Norfolk - Beautiful studio unit located in downtown Norfolk. Home is located minutes from the Norfolk Scope, Mall, Waterside District. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom walk-in closet has built in shelves and shoe rack for plenty of storage space. You do not want to miss out on this one.

For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-480-2100.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5620257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B have any available units?
433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B have?
Some of 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B currently offering any rent specials?
433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B is pet friendly.
Does 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B offer parking?
No, 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B does not offer parking.
Does 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B have a pool?
No, 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B does not have a pool.
Does 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B have accessible units?
No, 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B does not have units with dishwashers.
