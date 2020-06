Amenities

4079 Lighthouse Cove Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3BR/3BA with Water Views! Hardwood Floors and Stainless Steel Appliances - - Open Floor Plan

- 1st Floor Bedroom with Full Bath

- 2nd Floor loft/living area

- Large Master Bedroom with Tray Ceilings and Water Views!

- Large 2nd Bedroom with Water Views

- Private location on the back side of the neighborhood

- Pets OK on a case by case basis with $250 pet deposit.

- Hardwood Floors

- Washer and Dryer included!



Contact Leland Real Estate today to set up a showing at (757) 409-7077.



(RLNE4600846)