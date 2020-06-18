All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like
3545 Seay Avenue - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
3545 Seay Avenue - B
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3545 Seay Avenue - B

3545 Seay Avenue · (757) 472-4208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3545 Seay Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23502
Ingleside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
No pets. section 8 welcomed.
Single Floor Duplex
Rent/Deposit 950

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3545 Seay Avenue - B have any available units?
3545 Seay Avenue - B has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is 3545 Seay Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Seay Avenue - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 Seay Avenue - B pet-friendly?
No, 3545 Seay Avenue - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 3545 Seay Avenue - B offer parking?
No, 3545 Seay Avenue - B does not offer parking.
Does 3545 Seay Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 Seay Avenue - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 Seay Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 3545 Seay Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 3545 Seay Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 3545 Seay Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 Seay Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 Seay Avenue - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3545 Seay Avenue - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3545 Seay Avenue - B does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd
Norfolk, VA 23508
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23507
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd
Norfolk, VA 23502
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23517
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 BedroomsNorfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly PlacesNorfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VAElizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean ViewWards CornerNorthsideNorth ShoreGhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State UniversityOld Dominion UniversityTidewater Community CollegeHampton University