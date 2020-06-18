Sign Up
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM
3545 Seay Avenue - B
3545 Seay Avenue
·
(757) 472-4208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3545 Seay Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23502
Ingleside
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$899
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
No pets. section 8 welcomed.
Single Floor Duplex
Rent/Deposit 950
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3545 Seay Avenue - B have any available units?
3545 Seay Avenue - B has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norfolk Rent Report
.
Is 3545 Seay Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Seay Avenue - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 Seay Avenue - B pet-friendly?
No, 3545 Seay Avenue - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Norfolk
.
Does 3545 Seay Avenue - B offer parking?
No, 3545 Seay Avenue - B does not offer parking.
Does 3545 Seay Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 Seay Avenue - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 Seay Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 3545 Seay Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 3545 Seay Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 3545 Seay Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 Seay Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 Seay Avenue - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3545 Seay Avenue - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3545 Seay Avenue - B does not have units with air conditioning.
