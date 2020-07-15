All apartments in Norfolk
3110 Norway Place
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:20 AM

3110 Norway Place

3110 Norway Place · (757) 636-1161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3110 Norway Place, Norfolk, VA 23509
Lafayette-Winona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has 3 stories and approximately 2572 ft of living space. 3rd floor is a very large master bedroom suite w/sitting area, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a full bath with jetted tub. 2nd floor has a 2nd large master bedroom with balcony and full bath. 2nd floor also has a laundry room, 2 other bedrooms, and full bath. Main floor is open with a den, living rm, dining rm, half bath and nice kitchen w/all appliances, pantry. new faux wood ceramic floors. Home freshly painted throughout. 2 car driveway, 2 zone HVAC, fenced back yard with shed. Pets are neg with owner approval and deposit. No smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Norway Place have any available units?
3110 Norway Place has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 Norway Place have?
Some of 3110 Norway Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Norway Place currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Norway Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Norway Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 Norway Place is pet friendly.
Does 3110 Norway Place offer parking?
Yes, 3110 Norway Place offers parking.
Does 3110 Norway Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 Norway Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Norway Place have a pool?
No, 3110 Norway Place does not have a pool.
Does 3110 Norway Place have accessible units?
No, 3110 Norway Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Norway Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 Norway Place has units with dishwashers.
