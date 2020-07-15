3110 Norway Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has 3 stories and approximately 2572 ft of living space. 3rd floor is a very large master bedroom suite w/sitting area, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a full bath with jetted tub. 2nd floor has a 2nd large master bedroom with balcony and full bath. 2nd floor also has a laundry room, 2 other bedrooms, and full bath. Main floor is open with a den, living rm, dining rm, half bath and nice kitchen w/all appliances, pantry. new faux wood ceramic floors. Home freshly painted throughout. 2 car driveway, 2 zone HVAC, fenced back yard with shed. Pets are neg with owner approval and deposit. No smoking please.