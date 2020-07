Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

3BD/2BA Home with Large Back Yard! Close to Bases!!

3BD/2BA Home with Large Back Yard! Close to Bases!!



- Updated Throughout!

- Large Eat In Kitchen

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Sun room and Family Room

- Bathrooms with Tile and Updated Vanities

- Second story private Bedroom with lots of storage and Tiled Shower

- Large Fenced Backyard with Deck and Storage Shed

- Pets Welcome!

- Close to Little Creek Base and short commute to Norfolk Base!

- Close to the Chesapeake Bay!!



This one won't last long! Contact Leland Real Estate at 757-422-0574 to set up your showing!!



