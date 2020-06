Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Ready for immediate possession! Hurry this one won't last long! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Convenient to beach, bases and shopping. Relax on your front porch! Formal living and dining rooms, both with laminate flooring. Updated large kitchen with all appliances and breakfast area. Large family room with gas fireplace. All bedrooms are very nice size. Huge master bedroom en suite style. Master bath with dual sinks, shower stall and garden tub. Rear yard privacy. Pet acceptable with additional deposit and landlord approval.