Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage range refrigerator

Wow! check out this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath unit in the heart of Norfolk. You’ll love the spacious rooms and brand new appliances and extra storage space, not to mention an attic that can be used as an additional room or workspace. close to shopping entertainment and bases. Call now to schedule your showing!