Gorgeous direct Beachfront Condominium! Enjoy stunning Chesapeake Bay Vistas from this recently renovated top floor unit. Move in ready, has very open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, large deck with back steps to private beach pathway. Free sand, plus all the fish you can catch. Located near Little River Naval Base, NATO HQ, and Ft. Story. Covered parking. Unit will be rented fully furnished. No pets. Military clause applies.