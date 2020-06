Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This home has all the etc's! Large fenced lot with double drive to accommodate 4 cars, 440 sq. ft detached garage with workshop area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen, enclosed sun porch, large laundry room, new HVAC low utilities. Only minutes to NOB. Little Creek and all military bases, shopping, medical, pets on case by case basis, no cats. No smoking or vaping on premises. Available June 1st.

Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21256