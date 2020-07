1357 W 40th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Townhouse style duplex, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, full size washer & dryer, blinds. New flooring in the living/dining/kitchen area and new carpet in the bedrooms. Electric heat & window a/c. Unit is all electric, tenant pays their own utilities. (SORRY NO PETS) THIS PROPERTY IS NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL JULY 17, 2020. TO VIEW, VISIT THE AVAILABLE PROPERTIES SECTION OF OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.GIFFORDMGMTGROUP.COM. SELECT "VIEW DETAILS" AND THEN SELECT "SCHEDULE SHOWING". FOLLOW THE PROMPTS TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT.