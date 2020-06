Amenities

carport ceiling fan fireplace

1301 Hampton Blvd #207 - Super condo in desirable West Ghent location. Close to EVMS, downtown and Naval Base. Walk to movies, restaurants and shopping on Colley Avenue. Assigned off street parking. Two master suites, all appliances. Blinds in Bedrooms. Fireplace is decorative only.



Available Immediately. Contact Chandler Property Management at (757) 623-3003 for property details or to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5428927)