1255 W 39th St Unit A-B

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking gym air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

ODUrent offers another great property...



**SUMMER SPECIAL!!! $99 TO SIGN $99 TO MOVE IN !!

RENT$459 PER PERSON & UTILITIES PAID!!



Style:

duplex (up/down)

#A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath * Private Deck*

#B: (up) 4 bed, 2 bath



Full Property Lease Dates:

#A: 6/26/2020- 6/20/2021 - AVAILABLE

#B: 6/26/2020- 6/20/2021 - AVAILABLE



Temporary Available Rooms:



A : $399 Sale- 2 Rooms Available NOW 6/9/19, Males Preferred



Features:



Our college favorite duplex, perfect for roommates with 4 large bedrooms

Plenty of closet space

Huge open living room that opens to the kitchen with bar

Walk to University Pizza, Village gym, Dirty Buffalo, Monarch Village, Cogans, Starving Artist Cafe, The Edge, Mojo Bones and Borjos!

Both units have carpet in living room

Deck on Unit A



Utilities Not Included:



Power avg $45-$60/person, varies with season

Water avg $35-$45/person, varies with use



No Pets Allowed



