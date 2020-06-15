1255 W 39th St Unit A-B

Amenities
ODUrent offers another great property...
**SUMMER SPECIAL!!! $99 TO SIGN $99 TO MOVE IN !!
RENT$459 PER PERSON & UTILITIES PAID!!
Style:
duplex (up/down)
#A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath * Private Deck*
#B: (up) 4 bed, 2 bath
Full Property Lease Dates:
#A: 6/26/2020- 6/20/2021 - AVAILABLE
#B: 6/26/2020- 6/20/2021 - AVAILABLE
Temporary Available Rooms:
A : $399 Sale- 2 Rooms Available NOW 6/9/19, Males Preferred
Features:
Our college favorite duplex, perfect for roommates with 4 large bedrooms
Plenty of closet space
Huge open living room that opens to the kitchen with bar
Walk to University Pizza, Village gym, Dirty Buffalo, Monarch Village, Cogans, Starving Artist Cafe, The Edge, Mojo Bones and Borjos!
Both units have carpet in living room
Deck on Unit A
Utilities Not Included:
Power avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water avg $35-$45/person, varies with use
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4011560)