All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
1255 W 39th St Unit A-B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1255 W 39th St Unit A-B

1255 W 39th St · (757) 675-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1255 W 39th St, Norfolk, VA 23508
Lamberts Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B · Avail. now

$1,836

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
ODUrent offers another great property...

**SUMMER SPECIAL!!! $99 TO SIGN $99 TO MOVE IN !!
RENT$459 PER PERSON & UTILITIES PAID!!

Style:
duplex (up/down)
#A: (down) 4 bed, 2 bath * Private Deck*
#B: (up) 4 bed, 2 bath

Full Property Lease Dates:
#A: 6/26/2020- 6/20/2021 - AVAILABLE
#B: 6/26/2020- 6/20/2021 - AVAILABLE

Temporary Available Rooms:

A : $399 Sale- 2 Rooms Available NOW 6/9/19, Males Preferred

Features:

Our college favorite duplex, perfect for roommates with 4 large bedrooms
Plenty of closet space
Huge open living room that opens to the kitchen with bar
Walk to University Pizza, Village gym, Dirty Buffalo, Monarch Village, Cogans, Starving Artist Cafe, The Edge, Mojo Bones and Borjos!
Both units have carpet in living room
Deck on Unit A

Utilities Not Included:

Power avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water avg $35-$45/person, varies with use

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4011560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B have any available units?
1255 W 39th St Unit A-B has a unit available for $1,836 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B have?
Some of 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B currently offering any rent specials?
1255 W 39th St Unit A-B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B pet-friendly?
No, 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B offer parking?
Yes, 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B does offer parking.
Does 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B have a pool?
No, 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B does not have a pool.
Does 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B have accessible units?
No, 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1255 W 39th St Unit A-B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd.
Norfolk, VA 23505
The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive
Norfolk, VA 23513
Mission College
1300 Lead St
Norfolk, VA 23504
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St
Norfolk, VA 23510
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity