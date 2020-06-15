1222 W 40th St Unit A-B

Amenities
ODUrent offers another great property!
**SPRING BREAK SPECIAL! $439 PER PERSON!**
Style:
duplex (up/down)
#A:(down) 4 bed, 2 baths
#B:(up) 4 bed, 2 baths
Lease Dates:
#A: 6/19/2020-6/13/2021 | Leased!
#B: 6/19/2020-6/13/2021 | AVAILABLE
Features:
Our #1 pick for roommates with 4 large bedrooms
Plenty of closet space
Huge open living room that opens to the kitchen with bar
Walk to Taco Bell, Dunkin Donuts, the library and ODU athletic facilities
Both units have Wood Planked flooring in the living room.
Security System in Unit A
Utilities Not Included:
Power avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water avg $35-$45/person, varies with use
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2071029)