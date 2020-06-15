All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
1222 W 40th St Unit A-B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1222 W 40th St Unit A-B

1222 W 40th St · (757) 675-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1222 W 40th St, Norfolk, VA 23508
Lamberts Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit (ODUrent.com) 1222 40th A & B · Avail. now

$1,756

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ODUrent offers another great property!

**SPRING BREAK SPECIAL! $439 PER PERSON!**

Style:
duplex (up/down)
#A:(down) 4 bed, 2 baths
#B:(up) 4 bed, 2 baths

Lease Dates:
#A: 6/19/2020-6/13/2021 | Leased!
#B: 6/19/2020-6/13/2021 | AVAILABLE

Features:
Our #1 pick for roommates with 4 large bedrooms
Plenty of closet space
Huge open living room that opens to the kitchen with bar
Walk to Taco Bell, Dunkin Donuts, the library and ODU athletic facilities
Both units have Wood Planked flooring in the living room.
Security System in Unit A

Utilities Not Included:
Power avg $45-$60/person, varies with season
Water avg $35-$45/person, varies with use

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2071029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B have any available units?
1222 W 40th St Unit A-B has a unit available for $1,756 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B have?
Some of 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B currently offering any rent specials?
1222 W 40th St Unit A-B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B pet-friendly?
No, 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B offer parking?
Yes, 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B does offer parking.
Does 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B have a pool?
No, 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B does not have a pool.
Does 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B have accessible units?
No, 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1222 W 40th St Unit A-B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
The Fairfax Apartments
117 W City Hall Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23510
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road
Norfolk, VA 23503
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Kingston Landing
1701 Kingston Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23503

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity