1222 W 40th St Unit A-B

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ODUrent offers another great property!



**SPRING BREAK SPECIAL! $439 PER PERSON!**



Style:

duplex (up/down)

#A:(down) 4 bed, 2 baths

#B:(up) 4 bed, 2 baths



Lease Dates:

#A: 6/19/2020-6/13/2021 | Leased!

#B: 6/19/2020-6/13/2021 | AVAILABLE



Features:

Our #1 pick for roommates with 4 large bedrooms

Plenty of closet space

Huge open living room that opens to the kitchen with bar

Walk to Taco Bell, Dunkin Donuts, the library and ODU athletic facilities

Both units have Wood Planked flooring in the living room.

Security System in Unit A



Utilities Not Included:

Power avg $45-$60/person, varies with season

Water avg $35-$45/person, varies with use



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2071029)