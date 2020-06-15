All apartments in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA
1123 Frank Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

1123 Frank Street

1123 Frank Street · (757) 456-2345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1123 Frank Street, Norfolk, VA 23518
North Chesapeake Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! 2 bedroom, 1 full bath all brick Cape Cod charmer in a great neighborhood! Centrally located, convenient to bases, interstate, shopping, entertainment & more! Brand new kitchen with quartz counters, new energy-efficient windows, new HVAC system, new water heater, new flooring! Freshly painted neutral colors throughout, huge yard, crown molding, washer and dryer hookups, master bedroom has a large wall-to-wall closet, renovated bathroom & outdoor storage shed! Apply online https://www.remax-alliance-virginiabeach-va.com/rentalagentpage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Frank Street have any available units?
1123 Frank Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 Frank Street have?
Some of 1123 Frank Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Frank Street currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Frank Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Frank Street pet-friendly?
No, 1123 Frank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1123 Frank Street offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Frank Street does offer parking.
Does 1123 Frank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Frank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Frank Street have a pool?
No, 1123 Frank Street does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Frank Street have accessible units?
No, 1123 Frank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Frank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 Frank Street does not have units with dishwashers.
