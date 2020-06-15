1123 Frank Street

Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! 2 bedroom, 1 full bath all brick Cape Cod charmer in a great neighborhood! Centrally located, convenient to bases, interstate, shopping, entertainment & more! Brand new kitchen with quartz counters, new energy-efficient windows, new HVAC system, new water heater, new flooring! Freshly painted neutral colors throughout, huge yard, crown molding, washer and dryer hookups, master bedroom has a large wall-to-wall closet, renovated bathroom & outdoor storage shed! Apply online https://www.remax-alliance-virginiabeach-va.com/rentalagentpage.